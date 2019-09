This is Brandon Borror-Chappell. He works at the Sunset Tower, and makes me laugh endlessly. Wouldn't you know it, he's a comedian! If you're in LA, you should go see his stand-up. (He's funny as ****, and doesn't wear that bandanna voluntarily). @brandogeoffrey

A photo posted by Laura Brown (@laurabrown99) on Sep 1, 2015 at 5:34pm PDT