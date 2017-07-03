11 Typen, die garantiert jeder in seiner Timeline hat

Wiebke Jann
Zeig' mir deine Facebook-Posts und ich sag' dir, wer du bist. Heutzutage ist es nicht mehr nur wichtig, wie du dich in der Gesellschaft auf der Straße gibst, sondern auch, wie du dich digital in Szene setzt. Ein politischer Post hier, ein Foto der letzten Nacht da, man ist ja vielseitig in seiner Selbstdarstellung – oder eben nicht. Denn diese 11 nervigen Typen findet sicher jeder, der einmal durch seine Timeline scrollt.

1. Das "Happy Couple"

Die glücklich Verliebten kennzeichnen sich dadurch, dass sie niemals alleine in einem Post auftreten. Obligatorisch ist die Stimmung "verliebt mit...", was uns alle an ihrem Glück teilhaben lässt, geteiltes Glück ist ja bekanntermaßen doppeltes Glück. Nicht. Gleichzeitig legitimiert deren Verhalten jeden bissigen Kommentar der pärchenhassenden Singleseelen.
Zu erwartende Posts: ❤️❤️❤️ inkl. Knutschselfie im Sonnenuntergang

2. Die politisch Engagierten

Screenshot | Facebook
Ihre Aufgabe ist es, uns regelmäßig über politische Ereignisse zu informieren, alle Politiker der Welt zu diskreditieren und möglichst pathetisch klingende Weltuntergangsszenarien zu skizzieren. Und ganz nebenbei machen sie uns auf unser offensichtliches Fehlinformiertsein aufmerksam.
Zu erwartende Posts: "Was soll aus unserer Welt nur werden?", gepaart mit einem vernichtenden Spiegel- oder FAZ-Artikel.

3. Die Emotionale

Ähnlich wie das "Happy Couple" gewährt auch die Emotionale tiefe Einblicke in ihr Privatleben. Abgesehen von glücklichen Beziehungsmomenten erleben wir mit ihr aber alle Höhen und Tiefen. Von "es ist kompliziert mit ..." bis hin zu tragischen Todesfällen, von denen dank ihr nun auch alle wissen, verarbeitet sie alle emotionalen Auf-und Abs in der digitalen Gruppentherapie.
Zu erwartende Posts: Update zu ihrer überstandenen Knie-OP gepaart mit Danksagungen für unsere Unterstützung und rührseligen Worten, dass sie sich nicht unterkriegen lässt.

4. Der Kreative

Der Kreative besitzt natürlich neben seinem Privataccount auch eine offizielle Seite, auf der er seine kreativen Arbeiten – dabei reicht die Spannweite von Satire über Kunst und Design bis zu selbstgebauten Möbeln und Musik – vorstellt. Teaser werden, weil er ja auch seine internationalen Künstlerfreunde erreichen will, auf Englisch verfasst und bei besonders wichtigen Projekten gerne auch vom privaten Account geteilt.
Zu erwartende Posts: "So I just uploaded my new mixtape. Check it out guys!"

5. Der Weltverbesserer

Ähnlich wie der politisch Engagierte klärt uns der Weltverbesserer über globale Missetaten und inkompetente Politiker auf. Allerdings wird hier nicht nur passiv-digital dagegen angeschrieben, sondern auch Wert auf die Teilnahme an verschiedenen Demonstrationen, Aufständen und Verkündungen gelegt. Klar, dass diese Auflehnung auch auf allen Social-Media-Kanälen verbreitet wird.
Zu erwartende Posts: Teilnahme-Zusagen für Demos

6. Der nach Anerkennung Suchende

D O N E #master #thesis #fertig #done #endlich #jgu #johannesgutenberguniversität #masterarbeit

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Maria (@mariasmasterarbeit) am

Aus eventuellem Mangel an real existierenden Freunden und Familienangehörigen, welche das stetige Heraufklettern der Karriereleiter würdigen können, benutzt dieser Timeline-Typ die digitale Community, um an sein tägliches Maß an Anerkennung zu kommen: Nicht ganz unstolz postet er also ein Foto seiner Abschlussarbeit und schaut gebannt auf seinen Bildschirm, ob sich das vierjährige Studium, gemessen anhand der Anzahl der Likes, auch gelohnt hat.
Zu erwartende Posts: Ein Foto der ausgedruckten Abschlussarbeit. "Finally handing in my thesis today, yay!"

7. Der druffe Clubgänger

Berghain

Ein Beitrag geteilt von Alan A. Kim (@king4lh) am

Der Clubber begegnet uns in der Timeline immer nur zu bestimmten Zeiten, denn er hat es besonders schwer: Er muss nicht nur auf das perfekte Partycrowd-Foto achten, das ihn wahlweise in einer Menge ziemlich lässiger anderer Druffies oder mit der passenden Spirituose zeigt, um zu beweisen, dass er nicht bloß Cola trinkt heute Nacht. Sondern er braucht auch einen coolen Teaser und muss bestimmte Postingzeiten einhalten. Nicht, dass jemand aufgrund der Postzeit am sonntäglichen Berghainbesuch zweifelt, so wie es dem armen H.P Baxxter vor zwei Jahren erging.
zu erwartende Posts: Ein Foto vorm Berghain

8. Der Berufssohn

Obwohl die Wurzeln des Berufssohns meist in einem kleinbürgerlichen Provinznest liegen, in dem die Eltern sich als rennomierte Priavtärzte oder Immobilieninvestoren in die oberen 10.000 gearbeitet haben, zeigt er sich online als ein Mann von Welt. Neben dem Studium an einer ausländischen Eliteuniversität speist er in exklusiven Hotels, feiert den Geburtstag des Daddys auf der Yacht in St. Tropez oder in der Luxusskihütte in Kitzbühel und macht öffentlichkeitswirksam Urlaub in Dubai.
Zu erwartende Posts: Alljährliche Posts des gleichen Hotels #goodtobeback, "reist von St. Tropez nach Dubai"

9. Der Kosmopolit

Der Reisende bleibt nie lange an einem Ort, kennt alle Flughäfen der Welt, die er natürlich nur mit seinem Fjällräven-Backpack bereist. Seine Chronik erinnert an die Vox-Dokumentationen "Mein Auslandstagebuch" und ist nur ein Bruchteil dessen, was wir auf dem extra dafür angelegten Instagram-Account zu sehen bekommen. Beim Zuschauen dieser aufmerksamkeitsheischenden Globetrotteritis wünscht man sich zunehmend, der Reisende möge in ein fernes Land ohne Internet auswandern.
zu erwartende Posts: Foto des Reisepasses samt Flugtickets oder beim Yoga auf Bali

10. Die Tierliebhaber

Die Tierschützer zeichnen sich durch ihre besondere Liebe zu Tieren aus, welche sich nicht nur in ihrem meist veganen Lebensstil äußert, sondern auch durch einen ausgeprägten Helferdrang. Ihre Posts dienen dem guten Zweck und dem Tierwohl, wodurch uns meistens Suchanfragen herrenloser Hunde und Katzen erreichen, die ein Zuhause suchen.
zu erwartende Posts: Dokumentationen über Tierversuche und Herrchensuchanfragen des ortansässigen Tierheims

11. Der Verweigerer

Dieser spezielle Typ verweigert und verachtet alle übrigen Typen, deren Leben man digital verfolgen kann. Genau aus diesem Grund begegnet er dir besonders selten und erweckt mit jedem Post sofort deine ungeteilte Aufmerksamkeit, auch wenn es dann nur das alljährliche kollektive Dankesagen auf Geburtstagsgrüße ist.
zu erwartende Posts: Universelle, aber betont knappe Weihnachtsglückwünsche oder Dankeschöns für Geburtstagsgrüße
