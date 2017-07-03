11 Typen, die garantiert jeder in seiner Timeline hat

Obwohl die Wurzeln des Berufssohns meist in einem kleinbürgerlichen Provinznest liegen, in dem die Eltern sich als rennomierte Priavtärzte oder Immobilieninvestoren in die oberen 10.000 gearbeitet haben, zeigt er sich online als ein Mann von Welt. Neben dem Studium an einer ausländischen Eliteuniversität speist er in exklusiven Hotels, feiert den Geburtstag des Daddys auf der Yacht in St. Tropez oder in der Luxusskihütte in Kitzbühel und macht öffentlichkeitswirksam Urlaub in Dubai.