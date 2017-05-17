11 Städte am Meer, in denen ihr noch verdammt günstig leben könnt

Insa Grüning
Sicherlich ist jedem von uns schon einmal in den Sinn gekommen, seine sieben Sachen zu packen und ab ans Meer zu ziehen. Die Luft ist einfach besser und die Laune sowieso. Manch einer träumt vielleicht auch davon, sich gleich ein Haus mit eigenem Strandzugang inklusive Blick aufs Meer zu kaufen. Leider gibt es da einen Haken: Das Leben am Meer ist teuer. Dennoch gibt es sie, Städte, die direkt am Meer liegen und in denen man es sich noch leisten kann zu leben. Nur wer weiß, wie lange noch. Wir präsentieren euch deshalb elf Städte, die nicht nur Strände direkt vor der Haustür bieten, sondern auch noch günstig sind.
Die Auswahl erfolgte auf Grundlage der Daten von Numbeo und der Nomade List, wo etliche Statistiken zum Verhältnis von aktuellen Lebensunterhaltungskosten und Lebensqualität zu finden sind.
1. Algarve, Portugal
Monatliche Kosten: $1,000
2. Hoi An, Vietnam
Monatliche Kosten: $550 to $1,100

Lots going on #hoian #vietnam

3. Taghazout, Morocco
Monatliche Kosten: $1,350
4. Canggu, Bali
Monatliche Kosten: $500 to $900
5. Split, Croatia
Monatliche Kosten: $1,400

Split ? . . . #split #croatia #travel #puertodesplit

6. Gulfport, Mississippi
Monatliche Kosten: $2,200

静寂な日。 #beach#mississippi#gulfport#sunset#sky#海外生活#アメリカ生活#

7. Las Terrenas, Dominican Republic
Monatliche Kosten: $1,400

What is there to complain about? ? #beaching #dominicanrepublic

8. San Pancho, Mexico
Monatliche Kosten: $1,100

#sanpancho #daytrippin

9. Koh Phi Phi, Thailand
Monatliche Kosten: $1,100
10. Granada, Nicaragua
Monatliche Kosten: $1,200
11. La Palmas, Gran Canaria
Monatliche Kosten: $1,400
