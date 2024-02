Where Did It All Go Wrong For The Body Shop?

While The Body Shop is unlikely to disappear entirely, the possibility that its brick-and-mortar stores will be lost or that the brand could eventually cease to exist is upsetting to long-time customers. Sanya, a loyal consumer of the brand, says that she would miss the customer service above all: “Everyone is so helpful there, rather than pushy like at Lush , which feels chaotic and gimmicky. At The Body Shop, you can actually take everything in,” she says. “I also like that you can try all the samples without being watched or scorned for doing so.” Moreover, The Body Shop has always been an inclusive space, and its “ Everyone is beautiful ” tagline welcomes marginalized individuals. Wythe enjoyed being part of something that she felt mattered: “Members of the trans community who felt safe enough with us would purchase their first makeup at The Body Shop,” she says. “I felt privileged to help them in a small way on their journey to becoming their authentic selves.”