The Best Waterproof Running Shoes For Rainy Days

My thought process when I notice it looks rainy outside and I have a run scheduled typically looks something like this: Yuck. I should skip it. No, no, then I'll feel horrible. Maybe I'll hit up the treadmill. Ugh, that's worse than not running at all. Okay, I'm doing this. I'm running outside. I'm out here... Hey, this is actually kind of fun. Inevitably, I end up imagining myself as Allie running up to Noah on that dock in The Notebook, only I'm Allie and and my crush is Noah.
But recently, I learned a hard lesson about rainy runs during a jaunt through the park on a particularly blustery day. If it's pouring and you don't have the right shoes, it's not going to be a good time, no matter how many movie scenes you try to play out in your mind. Who can concentrate on their fantasies if their feet are wet!
That's when having weatherproof running shoes comes in handy. These options will help you trek through winter sludge, summer rains, and every inclement weather pattern in between.