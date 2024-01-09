Channel The Plastics With This Nostalgic Mean Girls x American Eagle Collab

You didn't think this collection was going to be lacking in pink, did you? From baby pink to Barbie pink, these pieces are perfect for wearing on Wednesdays....or any day of the week. You can get cozy in an oversized hoodie with the movie's most famous quote or go for fitted tanks and crop tops. Because if you've been personally victimized by Regina George...there's a shirt for that. There's also a modern interpretation of the "a little bit dramatic" shirt Regina wore in the OG movie, and a tank top with "fetch" written on it (in place of two revealing cutouts, of course).