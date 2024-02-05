At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Typically, the Grammy red carpet is not where you go to look for affordable fashion, but hiding beneath designer gowns and bejewled accessories at last night's show, we found something surprisingly purchasable: Taylor Swift's Grammy shoes. Swift had a truly star-worthy night last night. Not only did she win her 13th Grammy and announce her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, but she also broke the record for most album of the year wins. So, we were genuinely surprised to see that contrasting with her glamorous night, Taylor Swift did something truly relatable: for the third event since November, the megastar donned her favorite pair of Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks. Stars, they're just like us.
Swift has been known to favor and accessorize a multitude of affordable products — from her favorite Aupen purse of last fall to last weekend's Chief's themed jewelry at the AFC Championship (FYI: her $44 Baublebar necklace and Mejuri ring are still in stock ahead of weekend's Superbowl!). Yet somehow, we were entirely shocked to see her step out in her well-loved Giuseppe Zanotti slingbacks last night. Even more shocking? They're currently a whopping 40% off.
The black suede slingbacks, which originally retailed for $750, are currently selling for a mere $450. Although we know this places them firmly in the luxury shoe category, we can't help but recommend them. They are as versatile as they are glam. Swift herself has paired the 3.5" heels with both her glitzy mirrorball Renaissance premiere dress as well as her black monochrome Poor Things premiere outfit. And Swift isn't the only fan: the very same pair has been spotted on the likes of other stars like Hailey Bieber and America Ferrera. The brand is known for its high-fashion shoes, which boast both couture and comfort, which is why it makes such a great event shoe. Although we aren't strutting down any red carpets this year, based on how often Swift has pulled them out of her closet and re-worn them, we think they'd make a pretty amazing pair of wedding guest shoes. After all, if they're comfortable enough for Taylor, we're totally on board.
The slingbacks come in five neutral colors, as well as black velvet and several different heel heights. And all of them are currently available for a highly discounted price.