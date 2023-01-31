Meet The “Snail Vibe,” The Internet’s Latest Obsession For Slow & Steady Pleasure

Despite the toy's cutesy appearance (it's available in both pink and purple colorways), SnailVibe is marketed as a powerhouse vibrator. In fact, according to its reps, it's "the first vibrator in the world to offer the vibrating power of a wand, the insertion depth of a dildo, and the dual stimulation of a rabbit vibrator." Wands are notoriously known for their power, but they are not insertable. So an insertable motor that measures up to a wand promised a whole lot of buzz. Plus, unlike traditional rabbit vibrators, SnailVibe's unique and flexible shape allows for the clit to stay stimulated (via the "snail shell") throughout use, ensuring an out-of-this-world blended orgasm.



But as I read more about the function of this combo wand/g-spot/clitoral stimulator, the more confused I got. Which end was insertable? Which end was for holding? Where did those weird rounded tips go? Needing to visualize the process, I found adding to the 18+ million viewers on Lovers' handy-dandy demonstration video, which strangely did not clear anything up. I watched the sliding motion of the video over and over again until I was somehow even more confused. Did it unroll inside me? How would it possibly do that? Did it move on its own or did I have to move it? Exhausted from theorizing, I finally gave up and took it out of the box to just try it myself.