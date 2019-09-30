Costa Farms
Zz Zamioculcas Zamiifolia Live Indoor Plant, 12-inch
The zz plant is one of the easiest houseplants to grow. Low maintenance, drought tolerant, excellent indoor plant. Great for beginner plant parents. Ships well rooted in a Costa Farms brand grower pot. Plant height at shipping ranges from 12 to 14-inches tall, measured from the bottom of the pot to top of the plant. Tolerates being in rooms with any light condition; water when soil is dry, drain any excess water. Grown by the experts at Costa Farms; ships fast, direct from our farm to your home. For questions about your plant please don't hesitate to contact us at questions@costafarms.