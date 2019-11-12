Zwilling J.A. Henckels

Zwilling Pro 4.5” Steak Knife Set

$400.00 $200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

In your search for a quality steak knife, trust a brand with 280 years of experience forging knives with innovative technology. The Zwilling Pro 4.5” Steak Knife Set features precision-forged knives made with ice-hardened, high-carbon Germain stainless steel. Enjoy sophistication and efficiency all in one.