Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Zara

Zw Premium Real Straight Jeans

$69.90
At Zara
The Real Straight in Sunrise Blue. High-waisted jeans with five pockets. Washed effect. Straight leg. Ripped appliqués at front. Frayed hem. Front zip and metal button closure. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Gigi Hadid's Birthday Party Was All About Denim
by Eliza Huber