Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Zara
Zw Premium Marine Straight Jeans
$49.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
The Marine Straight.High waisted five pocket jeans. Back patch pockets. Frayed hem. Front metal zip and button closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
G-STAR RAW
G-star Raw Straight Jeans
€99.95
€41.72
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
promoted
find.
Find. Straight Cut-jeans
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
Express
High Waisted Eco-friendly Button Fly Bell Flare Jeans
$88.00
$44.00
from
Express
BUY
BDG
Bdg High-rise Cropped Kick Flare Jean
$64.00
$59.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Zippered Sequin Dress
$119.00
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Voluminous Crop Top
£59.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Woven Cable Knit Vest
$49.99
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Sequined Velvet Dress
$89.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Jeans
Levi's
Wedgie Fit Women's Jeans
$98.00
$58.99
from
Levi's
BUY
Levi
Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans
£95.00
from
Levi's
BUY
promoted
Torrid
Bombshell Skinny Jean
$79.50
from
Torrid
BUY
Gap
Mid Rise True Skinny Jeans In Sculpt
$79.95
from
Gap
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted