Search
Products fromShopClothingJeans
Zara

Zw Premium High Waist Skinny Jeans

$49.90
At Zara
The High Waist Skinny in Blue Black.High-waisted skinny jeans with five pockets. Washed effect at seams. Front zipper and metal button closure.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Featured in 1 story
Dark Wash Jeans Are Officially Back
by Eliza Huber