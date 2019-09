Zara

Zw Premium Cigarette Jeans

$69.90 $35.99

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

The Cigarette in Sunrise Blue.Mid-rise jeans with five pockets. Washed effect. Frayed hem. Front zip and metal button closure.We recommend purchasing one size larger than normal. MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)JOIN LIFECare for fiber: TENCEL™ Lyocell.TENCEL™ is made of wood that comes from sustainably managed forests that guarantee reforestation.