Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Zara
Zw Premium ’90s Dress
$69.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
The ‘90s Denim Dress.Straight neck dress with adjustable wide straps and metal buttons. Front pockets and side patch pocket. Front slit at hem and seamless edge.MODEL HEIGHT: 5’ 10” (177 cm)
Need a few alternatives?
Ganni
Seersucker Check Layer Dress
C$425.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Cotton A-line Striped Long-sleeve Dress
C$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Molly Goddard
Orwell Cotton Midi Dress
C$1242.00
C$931.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Marni
Leaf Print Canvas Dress
C$1195.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
More from Zara
Zara
Knotted Rustic Dress
C$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Zw Premium '90s Dress
C$79.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Knit Midi Skirt
C$49.90
from
Zara
BUY
Zara
Sleeveless Knit Top
C$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Dresses
Marni
Short Sleeve Dress
$1090.00
from
Marni
BUY
H&M
Long-sleeved Cotton Dress
C$39.99
from
H&M
BUY
Ganni
Seersucker Check Layer Dress
C$425.00
from
Ganni
BUY
Uniqlo
Extra Fine Cotton A-line Striped Long-sleeve Dress
C$29.90
from
Uniqlo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted