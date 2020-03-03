Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Boots
Stuart Weitzman
Zuzanna Over The Knee Boot
$895.00
$537.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A super-versatile boot made from soft suede features an enduringly popular silhouette, wrapped block heel and a signature tie at the back.
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Fisher
Vany Over-the-knee High-heel Boots
£80.95
from
Macy's
BUY
Ssōne
Tina Knee-high Patchwork-leather Boots
£895.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Ssōne
Tina Knee-high Patchwork-leather Boots
C$1345.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
Lucinda
$795.00
$397.50
from
Zappos
BUY
More from Stuart Weitzman
Stuart Weitzman
Kera Ankle Boots
$675.00
$338.00
from
Stuart Weitzman
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
Lowland Over The Knee Boots
$798.00
$438.90
from
Shopbop
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
Wren 75 Boot
$550.00
$275.00
from
Zappos
BUY
Stuart Weitzman
Tasseled Patent-leather Loafers
$455.00
$254.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Boots
H&M
Boots
$34.99
from
H&M
BUY
Jacquemus
Pantalon Boots
£1637.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
& Other Stories
Square Toe Knee High Leather Boots
£205.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Bottega Veneta
Leather Ankle Boots
$990.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted