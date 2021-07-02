FP Beach | Free People

Zuma Sweater Set

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 61502969; Color Code: 072 So cozy and made to match, this sweater set from our FP Beach collection features a classic oversized button-down shirt with coordinating pull-on style ribbed shorts FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Hand Wash Cold Separate Import Measurements for size small Waist (Relaxed): 25 in Bust: 48.5 in Sleeve Length: 21.5 in Inseam: 3.15 in Hips: 26.5 in Rise: 13.5 in Length: 30.75 in