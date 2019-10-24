Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Anthropologie
Zoysia Platter
$68.00
$29.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Finished with a speckled matte glaze, this crafted platter brings an organic, earthy feel to your tablescape.
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Luigi Bormioli
Crescendo 20 Oz. Bordeaux Wine Glasses, Set Of 4
$50.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Rose & Grey
Nordic Sand Dinner Plate
£14.00
from
Rose & Grey
BUY
In A Strange Land
Hammered Brass Vase
£50.00
from
In A Strange Land
BUY
Amazon
Striped Tassel Tablecloth
$13.99
from
LuckyHouseHome
BUY
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Embroidered Argenta Duvet Cover
$228.00
$80.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Alvin Chutney Bowl
$48.00
$17.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Silvia Molcajete Bowl And Pestle
$78.00
$29.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Lilly Table Lamp Base
$248.00
$98.97
from
Anthropologie
BUY
More from Kitchen
Bealee
All-purpose Heavy Duty Plastic Spray Bottle 2 Pack
$8.39
from
Amazon
BUY
Kitchen + Home
Eco Friendly Machine Washable Reusable Bambo
$8.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Friendsheep
Organic Eco Wool Dryer Balls - Penguin (pack Of 6)
$23.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Bolio
Organic Hemp Reusable Cone Coffee Filter
$8.95
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted