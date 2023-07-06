United States
Zoya
Zoya Nail Polish, Rowan, 0.5 Fl. Oz.
$10.43
Description Rowan by Zoya can be best described as a suede taupe cream in the exclusive Satin* finish. *Satin formula is a hybrid between matte and glossy polishes and is not intended to be worn with a top coat. Benefits Big 10 Free Formula: Free of Formaldehyde Suggested Use Step 1: Clean the nail plate with Remove Plus ( Remove ) nail polish remover and nail plate cleaner
