MECCA MAX

Zoom Flex Fluid Liquid Shadow

$22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mecca

The MECCA view: Flex your mood with MECCA MAX Zoom Flex Fluid Liquid Eyeshadows, available in six opaque, milky-matte pastel hues! The creamiest, dreamiest addition to MECCA MAX’s wardrobe of eye colours and textures, Flex Fluids are just that; flexible enough to act as a sheer wash of colour, a blendable base, an eye-brightening liner – or the star of a graphic eye look – and fluid enough to buff, blend, line and paint without feeling a thing on your lids. The final flex: once they’re on – they’re on! Expect hours (and hours) of wear for eye looks that stay fresh from AM to PM. Made without: Animal products.