Zoom 2k Trainers

Inspired by the look of the early 2000s, the Nike Zoom 2K combines heritage style and the modern comfort of Zoom Air cushioning. A mix of materials on the upper is highlighted by rubber wings that wrap up from the outsole on either side, creating a striking visual that is both retro and futuristic. Zoom Air unit offers underfoot cushioning. Rubber wings wrap up from the outsole onto the upper for enhanced stability. Exaggerated heel and branding reference an early-2000s aesthetic. Breathable mesh vamp with leather overlays around the toe and heel for durability. Textile tongue with a webbed lacing system secures the fit. Cored-out rubber outsole reduces weight and enhances flexibility.