Zojirushi

Stainless Steel Mug, 16oz, Smoky Blue

$45.00 $26.99

Buy Now Review It

Stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours Durable and sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior Slicksteel finish. Made of BPA-free plastic Wide mouth accommodates full size ice cubes Compact design takes up minimal space while maximizing capacity Zojirushi SlickSteel Finish Stainless Steel Mug SM-KHE 36/48 Zojirushi's stainless steel vacuum insulation mug will keep your beverages hot or cold for 6 hours. The compact design takes minimal space and fits in all standard cup holders while maximizing capacity. The flip lid is designed to open with a single hand. The flip lid is tightly fitted for excellent heat retention and features a safety lock to prevent accidental opening. These mugs have a stainless steel interior with SlickSteel finish. Utilizing electro-polishing technology, these products are non-coated on the inside and instead use an electrically charged polishing process to treat and finish the interior. The result is a corrosion resistant surface that repels foreign substances and stains, creating a smooth and ultra-clean stainless steel environment for your drinks. SM-KHE Travel Mug Features Beautiful Sleek design Stainless steel vacuum insulation keeps beverages hot or cold for hours Durable and sanitary 18/8 stainless steel interior with SlickSteel Finish SlickSteel Finish interior resists corrosion and repels stains Flip-Open lid with safetly lock prevents the lid from opening accidentally Tight fitted lid keeps beverages hotter or colder than travel mugs Compact design takes minimal space whilemaximizing capacity How does it keep beverages hot or cold? With Zojirushi's renowned vacuum insulation technology, air between the two thin layers of stainless steel on the outer container is removed, creating a vacuum. Because there is no air, the temperature on the outside does not transfer into the container; keeping your beverage hot or cold for hours. About Zojirushi SlickSteel Finish Zojirushi SlickSteel Finish is an alternative to our fluorine nonstick coated products. With the ever changing trends of today, Zojirushi innovation continues to produce choices for any lifestyle. SlickSteel is a registered trademark of Zojirushi. Designed to drink directly from the mug Stopper disassembles for thorough cleaning Wide mouth accommodates full size ice cubes Zojirushi America Corporation warrants only the thermal insulation of certain vacuum insulated products against defects for a period of five years from the date of original retail purchase