Zoflora

Zoflora Concentrated Disinfectant & Odour Neutraliser 120ml (type Varies)

£1.20

At Sainsbury's

Description 99.9% bacteria & viruses killed Odours eliminated All day freshness Linen Fresh is... a crisp, refreshing blend that captures the outdoor freshness of light breezes over clean linen, and brings it into your home. Midnight Blooms is a mystical, seductive fragrance combining oriental rose and orange blossom with rich, dark amber. Sparkling Spruce is a seasonal combination of spruce and eucalyptus with hints of pine and nutmeg, the perfect winter forest fragrance for your home. Spiced Plum is... bursting with fruity raspberry and ripe plum, beautifully blended with warming cinnamon and clove, finishing on rich tones of patchouli and sandalwood. 99.9% Bacteria & Viruses Killed including E.coli, MRSA, Salmonella, Listeria, Influenza - Type A (H1N1), Human Herpes virus, Rotavirus and Respiratory Syncytial virus (RSV). Odours Eliminated Effective against common household smells including bins, drains, pet areas etc. All day Freshness Long-lasting effect for a beautifully fragrant home. For comments, help and advice, visit www.zoflora.co.uk Sing up to our quarterly e-newsletter to find out about exciting new products and great competitions! Facebook Instagram Twitter Zoflora is not made for anyone else. Zoflora is a registered trademark. Mobius Loop Union Flag