Back by extremely popular demand: we remade our instantly sold-out Zoey dress in a gorgeous navy hammered satin. This intentionally oversized dress is an all-in-one look, with fluttery side seams and a self-tie belt that loops through oversized gold-tone grommets. We love this paired with a chunky-bootie for day, or a heeled sandal for night. Throw it on and go, babe.
Fits true to size. Bri and Jen are usually a size 1 but wearing size 2 for a drapier fit; we recommend taking your true size if you prefer a more fitted silhouette, or a size up for more oversized.