Spell and the Gypsy Collective
Zoe Tulle Gown
$619.00
At Revolve
Bodice: 100% nylonSkirt 1: 97% nylon , 3% spandexSkirt 2: 100% polyLining: 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Embroidered lace trim. Side boning and hidden back zipper closure. Allover lace accents. Neckline to hem measures approx 48" in lengthBust measures approx 14.5" aroundWaist measures approx 12.5" around. Imported. Revolve Style No. SPEL-WD152. Manufacturer Style No. 192611H04.
Need a few alternatives?
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Angelina Faux Feather-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Gown
$900.00
fromNet-A-Porter