Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Rings
Shane Co.
Zoe Diamond Stacking Ring
$340.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shane Co.
Need a few alternatives?
Catbird Jewelry
Sweet Nothing Ring
BUY
$40.80
$48.00
Catbird
Gorjana
Luna Ring Set
BUY
$55.00
Gorjana
Bon Bon Whims
Adjustable Enamel Band Bundle - Set Of 2
BUY
$84.00
Bon Bon Whims
Soko
Mixed Metal Fanned Ring Stack
BUY
$108.00
$128.00
Soko
More from Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Bezel-set Diamond Station Bracelet
BUY
$465.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Juliet Opal And Diamond Pendant
BUY
$1075.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
14k Yellow Gold Bead Bracelet
BUY
$285.00
Shane Co.
Shane Co.
Cali Paperclip Chain Necklace
BUY
$495.00
Shane Co.
More from Rings
Shane Co.
Zoe Diamond Stacking Ring
BUY
$340.00
Shane Co.
Flaire & Co.
Water Safe Adjustable Pearl Ring
BUY
$14.00
Flaire & Co.
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Delphine Ring
BUY
$1630.00
Natalie Marie Jewellery
Shane Co.
Diamond Link Ring
BUY
$2520.00
Shane Co.
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted