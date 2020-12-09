Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Urban Outfitters
Zodiac Trait Throw Pillow
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Animal Keychain Hand Sanitizer
$4.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Be Happy Hardsole Slipper
$24.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Mushroom Ceramic Stool
$199.00
$169.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Outfitters
Paulina Desk Riser
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted