Hanky Panky

Zodiac Sign Original Rise Thong

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hanky Panky

Choose your Sign! • One-size thong in our printed signature stretch lace• Contrast Passionate Pink lace waistband and leg trim• Fits sizes 4-14 best (hips measuring 36"-45")• Original Rise fits high on the hips• The World’s Most Comfortable Thong®• Hanky Panky’s revolutionary and flattering V-front, V-back waistband—our signature design for over 25 years• No visible panty line (VPL)• Body: 100% Nylon; Trim: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex; Crotch Lining: 100% Supima® Cotton• Made in the USA Aries: (March 21- April 19)- This Bold Fiery Red is perfect for this passionate fire sign Color: Fiery RedTaurus: ( April 20-May 20) This deep green compliments the Taurus' connection to earth and their constant growthColor: Enchanted ForestGemini: (May 21-June 20) This sunny shade is just as bright and fun loving as the GeminiColor: SunkissedCancer: (June 21-June 22) This pink compliments the sweet and sensitive cancer Color: Pink SandsLeo: (July 23-August 22) This Vibrant gold shade is perfect for the attention grabbing LeoColor: TopazVirgo: (August 23-September 22) This calm blue matches the Virgos gentle natureColor: Stormcloud BlueLibra: (September 23-October 22 Libras draw power from pinks and blues. This purple is the perfect combination for harmonious signColor: Water Lily PurpleScorpio: (October 23-November 21)The deep maroon is just as dark and mysterious as the ScorpioColor: Hickory RedSagittarius: (November 22-December 21) This bright puple compliments the wild and fun-loving SagittariusColor: Belle PinkCapricorn: (December 22-January 19) This silver shade is the perfect compliment to the bright and ambitious CapricornColor: GraniteAquarius: (January 20- February 18) This bruight blue perfect for Aquarius whose represented by the waves in the zodiac Color: SapphirePisces: (February 19th-March 20) This blue green shade is perfect for this artistic water sign Color: Maui Size Chart Style Guide Fabric Guide