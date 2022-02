Los Angeles Apparel

Zodiac Scarf

$35.00

At Los Angeles Apparel

Wear all 12 astrological signs of the Western Zodiac: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. This scarf is extra long and can be worn by men and women. Artwork designed by Kchungstudio • 100% Acrylic • 95" Long • Unisex • Made in USA