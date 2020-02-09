Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Anthropologie
Zodiac Post Earring Set
$48.00
$29.95
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
With six mix-and-match earrings that honor the wearer's zodiac sign, this set makes the ideal personalized gift for any occasion.
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luster Glass Water Bottle
$18.00
$12.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Claire Glass Cabinet
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Calm The Chaos Journal
$14.95
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Anthropologie
Bias Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted