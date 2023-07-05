Mejuri

Zodiac Pendant Necklace

$128.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

Adjustable Chain Length: 16 inches - 18 inches Pendant Diameter: 15 mm Pendant Thickness: 1.70 mm Bail Size: 5 mm x 10.80 mm White Sapphire Size: 1 mm, 1.1 mm, 1.2 mm The stars have aligned. And, they’ve confirmed that this everyday pendant necklace is compatible in all 12 houses of your birth chart. A subtle play on zodiac signs featuring a constellation—so no one has to know, unless they know. Handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil featuring an elevated, spinning disk and set with white sapphire gemstones. Gold Vermeil Not to be confused with regular gold plating, our vermeil is a thick layer of 18k solid gold on sterling silver meaning it will last longer. You get the look & feel of gold jewelry at a fraction of the price. Gemstones All of our gemstones are genuine mineral stones that are highly valued for their beauty, longevity and rarity. We use an array of high quality, natural gemstones.