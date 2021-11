Beautyblender

Zodiac Makeup Sponge

Details Beautyblender's limited-edition Zodiac Makeup Sponge is a celestial take on the #1-selling makeup sponge that blends makeup to a flawless finish. Benefits Made from the same super-soft, exclusive foam as the original beautyblender Quickly blends makeup for an easy application & skin-like finish