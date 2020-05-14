LATELITA

Zodiac Lapis Lazuli Gemstone Necklace

The natural beauty of dark blue lapis lazuli, as wondrous as the sky at night, makes the perfect back drop to the sparkling star constellation in this zodiac pendant necklace. The reverse of this pendant is equally as beautiful, featuring cut-out stars with the lapis lazuli peeping through and the engraved name of your star sign. This elegant Virgo birth sign pendant necklace is perfect for those who covet delicate jewelry with added sparkle. Gold dipped sterling silver encases a disc of Lapis lazuli, handset with white cubic zirconia. Virgos celebrate birthdays August 23 - September 22, making this an ideal personalised birthday gift. Finished with a lobster clasp, and size adjuster. Perfect from evening wear, cocktail party and black tie events to simple everyday styling.