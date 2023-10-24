Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Necklaces
Kate Spade New York
Zodiac In The Stars Mother Of Pearl Pendant
$78.00
$62.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Kate Spade
Need a few alternatives?
By Anthropologie
Triple-strand Pearl Necklace
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Chan Luu
18k-gold-plated & Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
$175.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
BONBONWHIMS
The Snow Drop X Sfge
BUY
$148.00
BONBONWHIMS
J.Crew
Long Freshwater Pearl And Gold Necklace
BUY
$70.80
$118.00
J.Crew
More from Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Maritza Leather Slingback Mules
BUY
$198.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
Kate Spade New York
Posh Pearly-strap Leather Loafers
BUY
$248.00
Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Make It Pop Saucer Set
BUY
$40.00
Lenox
Kate Spade New York
Leather Bow Belt
BUY
$58.00
Nordstrom
More from Necklaces
By Anthropologie
Triple-strand Pearl Necklace
BUY
$98.00
Anthropologie
Chan Luu
18k-gold-plated & Freshwater Pearl Pendant Necklace
BUY
$175.00
Saks Fifth Avenue
BONBONWHIMS
The Snow Drop X Sfge
BUY
$148.00
BONBONWHIMS
J.Crew
Long Freshwater Pearl And Gold Necklace
BUY
$70.80
$118.00
J.Crew
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted