Zodiac Hidden Gemstone Soy Wax Candle

♥ Just a small note: These candles are reiki-charged with love. ♥ The gemstone found inside the candles do not correspond with the zodiac sign. But they’re randomly chosen as a surprise. ♥ The gemstone(s) are wrapped in foil to protect them from the flame. ♥ The essential oils are specifically blended in order to heal and balance the chosen zodiac sign. ♥ If you would like a specific stone to be added, please message me beforehand to see if it is available. Hidden Gemstone Zodiac Candles ~ Perfect Gifts for those who love a little surprise! 4 oz candle comes with (2) 1/2 in to 1 in gemstone 8 oz candle comes with 1 to 1 1/2 in gemstone single gemstone Scent: Depends on your Zodiac Sign Meaning: The essentials oils in these candles help to provide balance to your zodiac sign. ♥ Choose Your Scent! Each Candle is Lightly Scented. ♥ Each candle only comes with 1 gemstone ♥ Great Presents for Christmas, Birthdays, Bridal Showers, Weddings (and can be used as Weddings Favors as well) ♥ These candles are made specially by using 100% Soy Wax, Reiki, and Love. ♥ I believe that candles are a wonderful way to create a very calming and serene environment. These candles are also perfect for quick meditation sessions at home AND portable. ♥ Your reiki-charged gemstone is perfect addition to your desk, living room or carry it around with you in a purse or backpack. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Candle Ingredients: Size: 4 oz candle or 8 oz Scent: All Natural Essential Oils Wax: Natural Soy Wax Wicks: Pure Hemp Wicks - Pre-waxed by 100% Beeswax Container: Glass & Stainless Steel Tops