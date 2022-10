Mejuri

Zodiac Charm Pendant

$375.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mejuri

Whether you’re pumping iron or launching a startup, you need a little Zodiac action in your life. How else will everyone know you’re number one? Handcrafted in 14k solid gold and set with responsibly sourced diamonds. - Average Carat Weight: 0.02 ct - Stone Size: 1.3 mm - Pendant Diameter: 12 mm - Pendant Thickness: 1.7 mm