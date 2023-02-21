ZitSticka

Megashade Breakout-proof Face Serum Spf 50

$40.00

Ulta Beauty

At a glance Clean No Synthetic Fragrance Sensitive Skin Oily Skin Dry Skin Non-Comedogenic Combination Skin Normal Skin Acne-Prone Skin Highlights Lightweight broad-spectrum SPF 50 with a dewy serum finish formulated for breakout-prone skin Non-comedogneic (won't block pores) Prevents dark spots from worsening This clean-chemical-mineral hybrid leaves no white cast and works as a smoothing makeup primer Dermatologically formulated Specifications Scent: Unscented Health Facts: Contains Homosalate, Noncomedogenic, Contains Zinc Oxide, Contains Octisalate, Contains Aloe Product Form: Serum Beauty Purpose: Acne-Prone, Sun Protection, Anti-Acne Recommended Skin Type: Combination, Very Dry, Dry, Acne-Prone, Sensitive, Normal, Oily TCIN: 83706115 UPC: 9353371000232 Item Number (DPCI): 037-12-1877 Origin: Made in the USA or Imported Healthcare Disclaimer: Content on this site is for reference purposes only. Target does not represent or warrant that the nutrition, ingredient, allergen and other product information on our Web or Mobile sites are accurate or complete, since this information comes from the product manufacturers. On occasion, manufacturers may improve or change their product formulas and update their labels. We recommend that you do not rely solely on the information presented on our Web or Mobile sites and that you review the product's label or contact the manufacturer directly if you have specific product concerns or questions. If you have specific healthcare concerns or questions about the products displayed, please contact your licensed healthcare professional for advice or answers. Description MEGASHADE™ Breakout-Proof Serum SPF 50, this radiance-boosting sun serum blocks sun damage caused by harmful UV rays + neutralizes free radicals. Dermatologist formulated specifically for sensitive, breakout-prone skin, MEGASHADE™ is non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. MEGASHADE is a chemical-mineral hybrid that merges broad-spectrum SPF 50+ protection with a transparent serum finish for a weightless finish that sinks easily into skin and plays nice under makeup. It’s sun protection with a luminous, all-day glow, and without a white cast or pilling. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Formulated products are formulated without select chemicals of concern in the following chemical groups: phthalates, propyl- & butyl-parabens, formaldehyde donors, musks, nonylphenol ethoxylates ethanolamines, glycol ethers, siloxanes, and perfluorinated substances (PFAS). Additional details, by category: • Beauty, Baby, Personal Care & Cleaning - also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Pest Control - also classified as a Minimum Risk Pesticide by the EPA. • OTC Medicines - also formulated without synthetic colors, artificial flavors and sweeteners, methyl-parabens, DMSO (Dimethyl sulfoxide), DMAA (1,3-dimethylamylamine), cyclodextrin, bisulfites and more. • Supplements – formulated without ingredients prohibited in OTC products plus no amygdalin, ephedra, kratom, ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA) anti-oxidants, pharmaceuticals like benfotiamine, phentermine and sulbutiamine, and more. Third-party certified by NSF or USP to be free from contaminants and adulterants. Sports Supplements also third-party certified as NSF Certified for Sport or Banned Substances Control Group (BSCG) Drug Free. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals. • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pet Food - made with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives • Car Seats - fabric, foam and labels made without intentionally added flame retardants and stain repellents (PFAS) No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Sensitive Skin Recommended for Sensitive Skin. Oily Skin Recommended for Oily Skin. Dry Skin Recommended for Dry Skin. Non-Comedogenic Non-Comedogenic. Combination Skin Recommended for Combination Skin. Normal Skin Recommended for Normal Skin. Acne-Prone Skin Recommended for Acne-Prone Skin. See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.