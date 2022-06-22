ZitSticka

Zitsticka Body Double Acne Body Wash

$42.00

Step 1. SILKSHAKE: Soothe existing breakouts. A mixup of pre, post and probiotics, this nutrient-dense body cleanser balances your skin's microbiome to keep nice bacteria in and mean bacteria out. Omegas 3, 6 + 9 strengthen your skin barrier, while tea tree + niacinamide soothe breakouts. Step 2. FIZZ FOUNTAIN: Block future breakouts. A hybrid of chemical and physical exfoliants, this supercharged body scrub refines, retexturizes and dives deep into pores to scoop out dirt + debris. A smoothing exfoliator that keeps breakouts *off your back* (and whole body!). CALMS current breakouts. BLOCKS future breakouts. REINFORCES moisture barrier. SILK SHAKE: REGULATES 'GOOD' + 'BAD' SKIN FLORA. A mixup of pre, post and probiotics, this nutrient-dense body cleanser balances your skin; helping good flora thrive and melting breakouts. FIZZ FOUNTAIN: COMPREHENSIVE BODY EXFOLIATOR. A triple threat of chemical exfoliants (Lactic acid, glycolic acid (AHAs) and salicylic acid (BHA) team up with physical exfoliants (Bamboo and pumice grains) for a thorough exfoliation.