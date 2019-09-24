Glossier

A portable pen to clear zits at high speed. Unlike visible spot treatments (usually used overnight, in secrecy, at home), Zit Stick is designed to live in your pocket, bag, and daily life. Use at the first sign of a pimple, applying up to three times daily until your zit is gone—5% Benzoyl Peroxide kills the germs that caused the zit while shrinking size and swelling, with Tea Tree Oil and Capryloyl Salicylic Acid (a less irritating derivative of Salicylic Acid). Click three times, glide over zit with the antimicrobial stainless steel tip, and wait a few moments for it to dry to a translucent, go-about-your-day finish.