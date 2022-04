Dion Lee

Zipped-sleeve Cropped Jumper

$490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farfetch

The Details Dion Lee zipped-sleeve cropped jumper Highlights black cotton zip details roll neck long sleeves cropped Composition body: Cotton 73%, Nylon 27% washing instructions Dry Clean Only Brand style ID: C7004F21 Wearing The model is 1.75 m wearing size XS