Primark x Barbie
Zip-up Velour Hoodie
£15.00
At Primark
Designed to make a statement, you’ll never get tired of reaching for this Barbie hoodie! Showcasing a fun hot pink shade, it features an embossed Barbie initial pattern, a zip-up fastening and a cosy hood to complete. A lovely layer to throw on when the night draws in, simply wear over your favourite T-shirt for a look you’ll utterly adorable. Toys Barbie Character: Barbie Material Composition: Polyester 95% Elastane 5% Fire Safety: WARNING! Keep away from fire