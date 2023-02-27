Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
COS
Zip-up Denim Shirt Dress
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At COS
Need a few alternatives?
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Cutout Stretch Crepe Mermaid Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Strapless Popover Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Show Me Your Mumu
Reese Ruffle Dress
BUY
$198.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Jen's Pirate Booty
Lima Maxi Dress
BUY
$275.00
Free People
More from COS
COS
Folded Colour-block Wool Socks
BUY
£19.00
COS
COS
Zip-up Denim Shirt Dress
BUY
$135.00
COS
COS
Oversized Short Trench Coat
BUY
$225.00
COS
COS
Relaxed-fit Single-breasted Wool Blazer
BUY
$250.00
COS
More from Dresses
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Cutout Stretch Crepe Mermaid Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Aidan by Aidan Mattox
Strapless Popover Gown
BUY
$220.00
Bloomingdale's
Show Me Your Mumu
Reese Ruffle Dress
BUY
$198.00
Show Me Your Mumu
Jen's Pirate Booty
Lima Maxi Dress
BUY
$275.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted