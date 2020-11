Coach

Zip Top Wallet

$150.00 $39.36

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

A top zip wallet is the perfect way to change up your style. Zip-top closure. Wrist strap attached. Full-length bill compartment, seven credit card slots, inside open compartment. 7 3/4" L x 4 1/4" H x 3/4" W. Imported