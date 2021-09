Nordstrom

Zip Puffer Coat

$38.97 $14.97

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom Rack

Details & Care This channel-quilted puffer coat made entirely from recycled materials and topped with a stand collar is a comfortable and stylish way to keep out the chill. Front zip closure Stand collar Front welt pockets Lined, with 100% recycled polyester fill 100% recycled polyester Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Women's Clothing Item #6074653