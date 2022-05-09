Madewell

Zip-front Romper: Tencel™ Denim Edition

$128.00 $102.40

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Product Details Hide With a zip front for easy on-and-offs, this cute cap-sleeve romper is made of denim woven with TENCEL™ lyocell for softness. Cinch it with the removable tie for a waisted look or go without for a comfy straight fit. Front rise: 12 3/8"; inseam: 3 1/2"; leg opening 27 1/4" (based on size 6). 72% cotton/27% TENCEL™ lyocell/1% spandex denim. Do Well: TENCEL™ lyocell fibers are derived from sustainable wood sources in a closed-loop process. Machine wash. Import. Select stores. NE766