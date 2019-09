ALEXACHUNG

Zip Front Corset

$270.00 $162.00

Buy Now Review It

At ALEXACHUNG

If the Sixteenth Century corset had a Coachella-esque revival, it would look a little like this. It is structured in design yet retains a summery, nonchalant vibe. As for the front facing zip, the perks of that little feature are to be discovered purely at the wearer’s discretion.