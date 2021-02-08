United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Outerknown
Zion Chore Jacket
$168.00$84.00
At Outerknown
Detailing A classic, unlined chore jacket for adventures near and far. We took the utility and comfort of an epic vintage find and upgraded the fit. Crafted from a durable organic cotton denim, garment-dyed for a well-worn feel from the start. Easy, cropped fit that's roomy enough for layering over a sweater in the cooler months. Bartack reinforced seams, handy patch pockets, and corozo nut buttons.