Zinus Back

Zinus Benton Loveseat Sofa / Grid Tufted Cushions / Easy, Tool-free Assembly, Beige

$17.95

Buy Now Review It

Polyester Fabric With Foam and Fiber Cushions REFINED STYLE FOR YOUR SMALL SPACE - The perfect resting place for you and your perfectly coordinated throw pillows, this grid tufted loveseat grabs attention and adds mid-century charm to your small rooms or apartment DURABLE DESIGN - A naturally-strong frame is wrapped in supportive foam cushioning and a durable, polyester fabric; seats a maximum weight capacity of 500 lbs; cushions are secured to the frame and are not detachable TOOL-FREE ASSEMBLY - All parts and instructions are smartly packed into one compact box for simple assembly that takes less than 20 minutes EASY CARE - Affixed cushions are easily cleaned with a clean, damp cloth and mild detergent Worry-free 1 year limited warranty included Adding a dash of mid-century charm to your small space doesn’t have to be difficult. In fact, with the Benton Loveseat, we think it’s downright easy. Designed ingeniously to be shipped in one box and assembled without tools in less time than it takes to watch an episode of your favorite sitcom, this supportive two-seater takes apartment-sized comfort to a whole new level. The Benton is made with durable foam cushions wrapped in a neutral fabric that promises to elevate a cozy loft, small office or living area. Like all of our sofas and loveseats, it’s covered by a one-year worry-free warranty. So once this gem arrives at your doorstep, all you’ll need to complete the ambiance is a movie and some popcorn.