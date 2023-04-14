RHODE x Target

Specifications Sizing: Womens Material: 90% Nylon, 10% Spandex Garment Style: Sleeveless, Behind the Neck Tie Garment Details: Full Lining Garment back type: Open UPF rating: No UPF Rating Swimwear Style: High Leg Bra cup construction details: Removable Cup Coverage: Cheeky Care and Cleaning: Hand Wash, Line Dry or Lay Flat to Dry Street Date: April 15, 2023 TCIN: 87278906 UPC: 196983792268 Item Number (DPCI): 251-01-7512 Origin: Imported Description This Zinnia Floral-Print Halter High-Leg Cheeky One-Piece Swimsuit from RHODE x Target makes for a stylish swim look. Designed with a deep V-neck halter silhouette line with cheeky back coverage, this high-leg one-piece swimsuit is made from soft fabric with added spandex for comfort in and out of the water. The zinnia floral print in red, green and yellow gives the suit a bold look, and it features removable cups for customizable coverage. RHODE co-founders Purna Khatau and Phoebe Vickers believe in dressing for the fun you want to have. With vibrant designs that offer a sense of carefree confidence, RHODE brings its timeless, globally inspired prints and silhouettes to Target in this limited-time Spring Designer Collection. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.