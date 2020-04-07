Supergoop!

Zincscreen 100% Mineral Lotion Spf 40

Provide daily protection to your skin with Zincscreen 100% Mineral Lotion SPF 40 from Supergoop!®. The lightweight sunscreen is formulated with zinc oxide to help absorb the sun's harmful rays, while winter cherry combats the damaging effects of pollution and blue light transmitted from phone and computer devices.Key Ingredients: Zinc Oxide: a naturally soothing physical shield that absorbs UVB rays and reflects UVA rays, made of mineral particles that are larger in size and safely sit on top of the skin. Blueberry: antioxidant-rich, it helps protect the skin from infrared-induced free radical damage which causes premature aging. Winter Cherry: helps protect the skin from the damaging effects of atmospheric pollution and blue light emitted from phones and computer screens. Key Benefits: Moisturizes and shields against the sun's harmful rays. Pink-hued formula blends to a translucent finish. Protects against damage from pollution and blue light. Ideal for all skin types including sensitive, acne-prone and oily skin.